Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $132.70

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

