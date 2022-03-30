Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to “Hold”

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWR. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of American States Water stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. American States Water has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.