BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MUC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,287. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

