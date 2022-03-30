InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,732 shares of company stock valued at $874,514 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 440,139 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

