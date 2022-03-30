Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $7.32 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.32 billion and $4.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $384.62 or 0.00807437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,634.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00208542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,022,794 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.