Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $73.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $61.32. 35,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,301. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

