Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

