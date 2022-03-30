Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINVGet Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.