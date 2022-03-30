CIBC Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$9.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

TSE BBTV traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,316. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$81.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

