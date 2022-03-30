Royal Bank of Canada Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.87. 463,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,695. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

