Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $10.08 on Wednesday, hitting $310.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

