Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. 23,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,817. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

