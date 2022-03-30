Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 49,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,988. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 52,517 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

