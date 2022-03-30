Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.490-7.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $27.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

