Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $21.92 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 18.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 68,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

