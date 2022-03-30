Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $408.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.02), with a volume of 576832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £312.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.64.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.