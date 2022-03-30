TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.11. 7,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,502. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

