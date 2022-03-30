Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,410.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €80.00 ($87.91) to €73.00 ($80.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scout24 from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

