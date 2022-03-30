Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 9%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79. 4,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

