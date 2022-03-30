RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 1,361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 4,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

