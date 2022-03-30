Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

