Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,396 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,055.5% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. 443,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.14. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

