Ontology Market Capitalization Reaches $580.82 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ontology has a market cap of $580.82 million and $96.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00207393 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00421880 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

