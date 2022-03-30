Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accor from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research report on Monday.

Accor stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 148,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,525. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

