Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $175.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. Eaton has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $351,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Eaton by 24.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

