Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
