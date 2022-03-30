S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,897. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.92 and a 200-day moving average of $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.58 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.