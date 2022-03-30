Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 5% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25. 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 503,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

