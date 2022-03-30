Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.71 and last traded at $51.79. 3,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

