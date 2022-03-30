Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 936,436 shares.The stock last traded at $22.86 and had previously closed at $22.75.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,706 shares of company stock worth $3,855,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

