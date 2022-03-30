Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in March

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,079,900 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 2,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.1 days.

DSITF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,973. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

