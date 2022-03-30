Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. Croda International has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.