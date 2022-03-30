Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increases By 57.8%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 295,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,792. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.