Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,231. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

