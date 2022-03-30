Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Titan International posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $911.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

