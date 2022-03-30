Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $81.66 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.15. 53,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

