Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $200.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.20.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE SWK traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $146.37. 2,952,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,300. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

