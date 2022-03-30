National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

