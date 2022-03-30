SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,428. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.