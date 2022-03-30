Fullen Financial Group Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.44. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

