Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

