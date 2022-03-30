Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,000 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,170 ($25,111.34).

Shares of EDIN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 640 ($8.38). 299,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,189. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 547.04 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.63). The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

