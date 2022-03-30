Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.19. 1,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.