Hydra Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.46 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Hydra has a total market cap of $75.46 million and approximately $540,074.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00018535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,151,588 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

