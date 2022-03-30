DuckDaoDime Market Cap Hits $8.46 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00017228 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $193,319.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

