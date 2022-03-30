Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 18,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,320. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.