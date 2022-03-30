Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 49,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 60,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

