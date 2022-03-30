$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 26,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

