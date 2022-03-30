Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,724,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 7,840,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,754,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BTEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 549,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.75. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

