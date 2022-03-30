China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.

CHPXF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

