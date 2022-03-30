China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.
CHPXF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
