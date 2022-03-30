Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 253.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.67 ($3.32).

BBOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BBOX stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 243.47 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 4,751,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,593. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

